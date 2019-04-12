Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 11, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a Norteno gang member and parolee at-large.

Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Octavio Garcia. There is probable cause to arrest Garcia for criminal threats, brandishing a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

Garcia has an extensive criminal history that includes attempted murder, battery with serious injury, DUI and criminal gang activity.

Garcia is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body. He has family ties to Delano.

If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.

So far, thanks to tips from viewers, as of April 1, the Marshals say tipsters have received over $3,000 for information provided.