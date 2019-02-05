CAPTURED: Heather Washington

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Another fugitive 17 News featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last week is now behind bars.

On Thursday, we reported the U.S. Marshals were looking for Heather Washington. She is a convicted sex offender who violated parole, and had been on the run since 2014.

The Marshals said she was caught thanks to an anonymous tip, following Thursday's report.