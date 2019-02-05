Most Wanted

CAPTURED: Heather Washington

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 05:20 PM PST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 05:20 PM PST

Another fugitive 17 News featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last week is now behind bars.

On Thursday, we reported the U.S. Marshals were looking for Heather Washington. She is a convicted sex offender who violated parole, and had been on the run since 2014.

The Marshals said she was caught thanks to an anonymous tip, following Thursday's report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center