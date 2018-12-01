Most Wanted

CAPTURED: Christopher Harp, Golden Empire Most Wanted

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 08:35 PM PST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 08:35 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - U.S. Marshals were able to take one of Kern's most wanted fugitives off the streets.

Over a month ago, 61-year-old Christopher Harp was featured in the weekly Golden Empire Most Wanted segment.

Marshals said he was captured Thursday in Arizona. He was wanted for a federal probation violation.

Six fugitives have been arrested since the beginning of Golden Empire Most Wanted series in late August.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected