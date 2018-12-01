CAPTURED: Christopher Harp, Golden Empire Most Wanted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - U.S. Marshals were able to take one of Kern's most wanted fugitives off the streets.

Over a month ago, 61-year-old Christopher Harp was featured in the weekly Golden Empire Most Wanted segment.

Marshals said he was captured Thursday in Arizona. He was wanted for a federal probation violation.

Six fugitives have been arrested since the beginning of Golden Empire Most Wanted series in late August.