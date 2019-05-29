CAPTURED: Adolfo Rivera Jr. arrested for attempted murder by Bakersfield police, US Marshals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for attempted murder during an armed robbery in January 2018.

Authorities arrested Adolfo Rivera Jr. on Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Exchange Street, Bakersfield police said.

The department said Rivera tried to flee from arresting officers but was quickly taken into custody with the help of a police K9.

Rivera was wanted for shooting a security guard during a robbery of an internet café on Jan. 14, 2018 on Baker Street.

Rivera was booked for attempted murder, weapon possession, gang participation and resisting arrest.