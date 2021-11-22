In 2021, more than 2,000 people living in Kern County were recorded as experiencing homelessness, a 27% increase over last year. 2020 and 2021 has been a difficult year for our most vulnerable of neighbors. With reduced bed capacity due to COVID 19, it is our #1 goal and commitment to do our part in keeping our community warm this winter.

KGET and Dignity Health are asking you and our community to help donate new or gently used coats and blankets here at the KGET 17 lobby to help Cover Kern County.

Donate between now and Dec 22, 2021 at the KGET studios located at 2120 L Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301