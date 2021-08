TULARE, Calif. (KGET) -- Tulare County deputies have arrested five men in connection with a crime spree that included the killing of a Delano man, sheriff's officials say.

Late Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe to a report of a shooting. They arrived to find 19-year-old Delano resident Ivan Ortiz fatally shot, according to a sheriff's office release.