Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero, an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen hear of Te Fiti. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you!

Enter now for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the adventure! Coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena this Friday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. Hurry, contest ends Oct 27 at noon. Good luck!