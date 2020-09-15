County Fair Animals Photo Contest

The fair may be canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recognize the hard work our community 4H & FFA students have put in this year! They have worked countless hours throughout the year and their work deserves to be showcased. If we can’t do it at the fair this year, we will do it here at KGET!

One lucky 4H or FFH student will win a $250 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Chevron! The prize will be presented by Chevron during Studio 17 Live! where the student will have the opportunity to showcase their 4H animal and story.

Submit your county fair animal photos today! You may even be featured on KGET News!

Contest ends September 31. Good luck!

Chevron is proud to provide the energy to help Kern County farmers grow their crops and support organizations — like 4-H and FFA — that provide valuable life experience for local youth.

