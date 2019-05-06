Contact Information

KGET – Telemundo – The CW – KGET.com
2120 L Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301
661-283-1700
NEWSROOM
17News@kget.com
Newsroom/Assignment Desk: 661-283-1717
Newsroom Fax: 661-283-1843
News Hotline: 661-283-1717
SALES
PRODUCTION
production@kget.com
661-283-1777
COMMUNITY PROMOTIONS
SOCIAL MEDIA
WHO’S WHO AT KGET-TV
Derek Jeffery
Vice President & General Manager
James Galindo
General Sales Manager
Michael Trihey
News Director
Scott Herrick
Digital Media Manager
David Baker
Chief Engineer
Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:
KGET
David Baker
Chief Engineer
TEL: 661-283-1704
FAX: 661-281-1701
2120 L St.
Bakersfield, CA 93301
DavidBaker@kget.com
Contact Us
Your input is valuable to us. Please send us your suggestions. You may also choose to stay anonymous for publication, but please provide valid contact info. Please understand that not giving us contact info removes our ability to contact you further and get your side of the story.