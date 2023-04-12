BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Open Door Network kicked off its 31st Annual “Shoes for our Homeless” shoe drive Wednesday.

Guarantee Shoe Center says they have collected more than 96,000 pairs of shoes over the decades and this year organizers want to hit the 100,000 mark.

With the Bakersfield community’s help, organizers can make a lasting effect on the community and the reward is extremely fulfilling, just ask company owner Roscoe Rolnick.

“The feeling I get is putting me on a pedestal 100 feet tall. It gives me a good feeling that I can give back. As my grandfather always told me, one of his things was, don’t be a taker Be a giver,” Roscoe Rolnick with Guarantee Shoe Center said. “So we try. Try, not just the shoe drive, but several other things that were involved with. Giving back to the community. We wouldn’t be here without the community.”

Usable shoes can be dropped off downtown at Guarantee Shoe Center, at the KGET Studios and at Capital Dental Group on Camino Media.

KGET will be collecting donations until the end of April.