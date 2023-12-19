BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s generous donors showed up with toys by the truckload on the very last day of the toy drive.

Compassion Corner at 17 News has been collecting toys for children this holiday season since Dec. 1. The last two weeks have been spent collecting toys and hygiene products for kids who are served by the Open Door Network and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Donations continued to pour into our lobby until the last day; an entire pallet of toys from Target was delivered and one local man brought an entire truck full of gifts. On Dec. 19, the pile of toys was picked up by the Open Door Network and the Boys and Girl’s Club to be handed out before Christmas.

Organizers stressed the importance of what giving back to children during the holidays truly means.

“This means the world to us”, said Jamie Swetalla with the Open Door Network. “We have over 100 families with 75 kids and to them this is the Christmas Spirit.”