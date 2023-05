BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have an American flag that you are looking to replace, you can drop it off at the KGET studios for a proper retirement.

The Bakersfield Young Marines are asking for worn out and tattered American flags for donations between now and June 9 ahead of Flag Day on June 14.

The flags can be dropped off at KGET’s lobby during regular business hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. KGET is located at 2120 L St. The first 100 to return a flag at KGET will receive a new one.