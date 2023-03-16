BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting a food drive at Compassion Corner on Wednesday, March 22.

The food drive is scheduled from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Food bank organizers are asking the community to bring non-perishable food items.

The non-perishable food items will go to the Gleaners shelves which helps feed those in need around Kern County.

If you would like to donate either non-perishable food items or monetary funds stop by Compassion Corner on the corner of 22nd and L streets on March 22 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.