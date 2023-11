BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s annual Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Community Action Partnership of Kern is set for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

At the food drive community members can drop off nonperishable food items to help our neighbors have a better holiday season.

The food drive will be held outside the KGET Studio at Compassion Corner on 22nd and L streets.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can text FEEDKERN to 50155 or make a donation by visiting the CAPK Foundation website.