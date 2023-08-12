BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET and Bakersfield East Rotary Club came together for a great cause for Kern County students.

The final day of the drive produced great results as nearly 300 backpacks were donated as well as socks and underwear. 200 of the backpacks were gifted by Bakersfield East Rotary club, the co-sponsor of the backpack drive.

Kern County stepped up, and now children will have plenty of brand new backpacks and supplies for the start of another school year. The backpacks were given away Saturday morning at the Open Door Network, located at 1921 19 St.