BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Volunteer Center of Kern County and KGET are hosting the annual “Keep Kern County Cool” fan drive on June 14.

Volunteers will be collecting new fans and monetary donations at Compassion Corner outside the KGET studios at 22nd and L streets from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every year the Volunteer Center of Kern County collects fans for seniors who cannot afford the cost of using or don’t have air conditioning at home during the hot summer months.

The Volunteer Center of Kern County has provided over 16,000 fans to local seniors since 2001. The center provided 500 fans to seniors during last year’s drive.