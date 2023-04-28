BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is kicking off a mobile blood drive outside the KGET studios on Tuesday with a chance to win a $2,000 Disney gift card and more.

The 15th Annual Community Blood Drive is scheduled for May 4 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place at Compassion Corner outside the KGET Studios at the corner of 22nd and L streets.

Organizers say if you donate at the mobile blood driver you will have the chance to receive a treat from La Rosa Popsicles and a coupon for free taco plate at Taco Bros.

Houchin officials said all donors in the month of May will be entered into a drawing for a $2,000 Disney gift card.

There is always a need for blood donations that can provide life-saving care at local hospitals.

Click here to schedule an appointment for the mobile blood drive on Compassion Corner on May 4.

Click here to schedule a donation at Houchin’s three other locations.