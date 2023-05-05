Houchin Community Blood Bank collects blood donations during its community blood drive on May 4, 2023 / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank collected 124 units of blood during its blood drive outside KGET studios on Thursday.

The drive took place between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Compassion Corner outside the KGET studios at 22nd and L streets.

Houchin’s original goal was to collect 120 units, but KGET viewers came through, rolling up their sleeves to help our community.

Houchin says with the 124 units collected, those units have the potential to save 372 lives.

Thursday’s drive was just the start of a month-long campaign of mobile blood drives to replenish Houchin’s blood supply that provides potentially life saving support for treatment. You can see the schedule and sign up for an appointment at this link.

KGET and Houchin Community Blood Bank thanks everyone who participated in giving the gift of life in the Spirit of the Golden Empire.