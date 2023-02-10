BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people turned out Thursday for the annual Hook and Ladder BBQ raising thousands of dollars to support burn survivors.

Through the generosity of the community, the lunchtime fundraiser brought in more than $42,000 to benefit the Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor Foundations.

The groups help local surivors with recovery garments, transportation, lodging, medication costs and psychologial recovery.

“A lot of the money that we have goes to garments. Some of the burn garments aren’t covered by insurance so we go and we assist, we help cover the cost of that. Some of the other expenses we pick up is travel. Going up to some of these burn centers can be really costly so pay for gas, pay for hotels, and really just show them that we’re here for them to support them,” Lance Osborne of the Bakersfield Fire Department said.

The day also gave the chance for 2-year-old Brewer Ordway tomeet firefighters who helped him the night he was badly burned last year.

Brewer suffered burns to his head, neck and shoulders and spent eight days in the Grossman Burn Center in Bakersfield.

Brewer got the chance to reconnect with Capt. A.J. Albertalli and Engineer Stephan Phillips with Kern County Fire at the fundraiser.

“It was amazing being able to see them now and getting to talk to them,” Brewer’s mom Courtney said. “They don’t really get to see the patients after they’ve taken care of them, so being able to be in contact with them is awesome.”

Brewer needed to wear a special silicone garment while recovering from his burns and those costs were covered by the burn survivor foundations.