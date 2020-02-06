Hook and Ladder BBQ raises nearly $40,000 for burn survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hook and Ladder BBQ fundraiser benefiting burn survivors and their families wrapped Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers say $39,800 was raised and that all burgers were sold. The total includes a $25,000 from Chevron.

The fundraiser took place on Compassion Corner, located on 22nd and L Streets.

The proceeds will go to the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundations and Kern County Firefighters Burn Survivor Trust.

Thank you to our volunteers from Dignity Health, our Compassion Corner partner, Chevron and local firefighters.