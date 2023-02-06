BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hook and Ladder BBQ fundraiser is scheduled to return on Feb. 9 at Compassion Corner on 22nd and L streets.

For just $10 you can get a lunch meal with a hamburger, chips, cookie and a water.

You can place a group order ahead of time for 10 or more lunches by calling 661-283-1701 or just drive up on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor Foundations, these organizations dedicated to assisting Kern County Burn Survivors and their families.