BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanks to Kern’s spirit of giving, the Golden Empire Gleaners food drive collected nearly 7 tons worth of food to feed local families.

The Gleaners and volunteers spent March 22 outside the KGET studios at Compassion Corner at 22nd and L streets. In all, the Gleaners collected an amount equaling 13,596 pounds of food from viewers and donors.

Each dollar donated during the drive is the amount of 2 pounds of food.

This year’s total was an increase of 3,235 pounds over the 2022 total.

The food collected will go to the community’s most vulnerable seniors, adults and children.

Once again, thank you to all who donated in the Spirit of the Golden Empire.