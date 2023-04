BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County once again contributed to making lives a little better in our community.

Wednesday at Compassion Corner The Open Door Network and KGET hosted the annual barbecue fundraiser benefiting The Open Door Network’s work for the homeless community.

People drove up to the fundraiser and spent $10 for a meal, raising a total of $13,000 for the Open Door Network.

KGET thanks everyone who donated for giving in the Spirit of the Golden Empire.