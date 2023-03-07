BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern community showed support and made the 2023 Cookies for a Cause fundraiser a success, according to the Girl Scouts of Central California South.

The fundraiser took place at 17’s Compassion Corner on March 3 and the community helped raise more than $11,000 for local girl scouts. The money raised will go towards funding Girl Scout activities throughout the year.

Girl Scout troops set up shop outside the KGET studios, dark and early at 5 a.m. and closed up shop at 7 p.m. In total, the Girl Scouts sold 1,900 boxes.