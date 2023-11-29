BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol’s annual CHiPS for Kids Toy drive will begin taking donations Friday, Dec. 1 outside of KGET’s studios at Compassion Corner.

Drop off a new unwrapped toy on Friday, at the corner of 22nd and L streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to help underprivileged kids receive a gift this holiday season.

Toys collected from the drive will benefit children in Kern County ages 0 to 16 years of age. For more information on other drop-off locations, contact CHP public information officer, Thomas Martinez at 661-396-6600.