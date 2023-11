BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern and KGET partnered for a holiday food drive Wednesday and brought in over 8,000 pounds of food.

CAPK organizers told 17 News that $2,500 in monetary donations was collected as well.

If you missed the food drive, donations can be dropped off at 520 South Washington Street or text FEEDKERN to 50155.