BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA raised enough funds during the Unleash Your Love event to refurbish their cattery.

The SPCA had a goal to raise $30,000 by March 31 but they passed that goal and raised $58,840, according to SPCA officials.

The donated funds will go to making a comfortable place for the cats before they go to their forever homes, officials said.

The SPCA plans to get rid of the cages and add cat housing, seating for people and new perches, according to SPCA officials.