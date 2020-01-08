Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County to hold annual Cinnamon Roll Drive on Jan. 8

Compassion Corner will have its first fundraiser of the new year Wednesday benefiting the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, ADAKC will hold its annual Cinnamon Roll Drive across the street from the KGET studios at 2120 L Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

Last year, the association sold out before 11 a.m. raising more than $25,000 for programs that support local families whose loved ones live with Alzheimer’s.

The sale begins at 6 a.m. and continues until the rolls are sold out.

$10 gets you a pack of eight Hodel’s famous cinnamon rolls.

The association says buying one tin will provide an hour of care for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease.

You can also pre-order by texting HODELS to 41444.

On Tuesday, 17 News was at Hodel’s as the restaurant was busy making more than 20,000 cinnamon rolls for Wednesday’s fundraiser.