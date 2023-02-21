BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have not gotten your Girl Scout Cookies this year, head to Compassion Corner on Friday.

KGET 17 News is teaming up with the Girl Scouts of Central California South for the ‘Cookies for a Cause’ fundraiser. The fundraiser will support local girl scout troops and their activities for the rest of the year, according to organizers.

The drive-thru event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in front of the KGET Studios at the corner of 22nd and L streets. The boxes will be $6 each.