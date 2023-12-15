BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For many already struggling financially, Christmas can be difficult, especially when you have little ones. That’s why KGET is teaming up with The Open Door Network and the Boys and Girls Club to make sure parents have gifts to give their kiddos this holiday season. There is just one day left to donate to our 17 days of Christmas Toy Drive.

While we have received many toys, more are still needed to help make sure this Christmas is a little brighter for the kids and their parents who have fallen on hard times.

“He didn’t have a lot of friends where we were living at. It’s been four years since his mom passed away and he’s adjusting well. […] I mean we’ve been homeless ever since,” said Jason Williams, an Open Door Network Client.

KGET is collecting unwrapped toys for kids ages 5 to 18 years old. The drive benefits the kids at The Open Door Network and the Boys & Girl’s Club. We are also collecting hygiene products for teens.

This is an opportunity to support local parents so they can make Christmas wishes come true for their kids.

“The best moment for us is when we get to follow the mothers and fathers as they go through the toy line and they get to pick out their own toys for their kids and know that it’s going to come from them. You know it’s that pride we don’t think about during the holiday season. As a parent to be able to offer these special memories for children that’s really what this is all about,” said Lauren Skidmore, the Chief Executive Officer of The Open Door Network.

If you would like to help spread Christmas cheer, we have just one more collection day left. You can drop off your donations here at KGET in our front lobby at 22nd and L Streets downtown during regular business hours on Monday, Dec. 18.