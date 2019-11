A local celebrity in his own right joined in on a famous motivational speaker’s podcast.

Zach Skow sat down with Tony Robbins. Skow spoke about how he founded Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, that’s his local non-profit organization.

This organization gives second chances, to both humans and canines.

In the episode you’ll hear his story of overcoming fear and embracing gratitude and how Skow is helping others do the same.