Woman gives birth on Stine and Pacheco Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police responded to a call about a body found on Stine and Pacheco Road, near a Goodwill Store and railroad tracks, around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman going into labor. Firefighters and paramedics were also on scene to help during her delivery. The baby was born on scene.

The woman and her newborn were transported to a local hospital. Bakersfield Police have confirmed the mother and her child are okay.

It is unknown why the mother was in the location where she was found. Officers have not released information on the gender of the baby or of the mother’s identity.