World War II veteran Henry Ochsner laid to rest

Locals bid farewel to a beloved World War II veteran from California City.

World War II veteran Henry Ochsner died at his home in California City last month.

The local war hero who landed behind Nazi lines on D-Day was remembered with a very special tribute.

During World War II, Ochsner helped liberate French villages and a Nazi labor camp.

In 2017, he recieved France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor.

On Monday, his community hnored at the Community Church of California City.

Following the ceremony, a motorcycle procession brought Ochsner to Bakersfield National Ceremony, followed by a reception at the American Legion post.

Ochsner’s family asked the Patriot Guard riders to carry his hat.

Ride captain Jim Jacobs said it was a privilege to be part of the remembrance because veterans like Ochsner pay the ultimate sacrifice.

“There are certain ones that stand out, and this one stands out and I will remember it till I die,” Jacobs said.