Veterans Voices: Paying tribute to those who fought for our freedom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- This Veterans day, WWII veteran, Victor Killingsworth is celebrating another year of life and officially becoming a Centenarian!

Dozens of locals came together to throw the Veteran a birthday parade on his big day. The fun didn't end there, Killingsworth had family from all over the country fly in to celebrate his milestone.

It's a day marked in history: December 7th, 1941 and a day Killingsworth will never forget. He was listening to the radio when Pearl Harbor was under attack. Instantly, he knew he needed to fight for our country. He went home thinking he would drop out of college in the midst of his senior year and go fight, but his father forced him to get his degree. He went back to Cal Berkeley and finished the few units he needed to get his degree.