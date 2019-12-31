#VegasNYE: Road closures you need to know about

by: Nikki Bowers

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents and tourists alike are preparing to ring in the New Year in Las Vegas. Each year the #VegasNYE party gets bigger and better.  

This year, over 400,000 people are expected to flock to the Strip and the downtown area for the celebrations, which means a lot of roads will be shut down so people can party up and down the boulevard.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31st around 5 p.m. Nevada Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound off-ramps along I- 15, between Tropicana and Spring Mountain.

However, motorists can still enter and exit I-15 at Sahara and at Russell Road. Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:

  • Las Vegas Boulevard northbound at Mandalay Bay.
  • Las Vegas Boulevard southbound at Sahara.
  • Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane.
  • Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive
  • Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard
  • The right lane on Sahara eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allow a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara eastbound.

