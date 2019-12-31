VegasNYE: Road closures you need to know about

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents and tourists alike are preparing to ring in the New Year in Las Vegas. Each year the #VegasNYE party gets bigger and better.
This year, over 400,000 people are expected to flock to the Strip and the downtown area for the celebrations, which means a lot of roads will be shut down so people can party up and down the boulevard.
On Tuesday, Dec. 31st around 5 p.m. Nevada Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound off-ramps along I- 15, between Tropicana and Spring Mountain.
However, motorists can still enter and exit I-15 at Sahara and at Russell Road. Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:
- Las Vegas Boulevard northbound at Mandalay Bay.
- Las Vegas Boulevard southbound at Sahara.
- Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane.
- Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive
- Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard
- The right lane on Sahara eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allow a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara eastbound.