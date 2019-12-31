VegasNYE: Highways are not a good place to be, if you plan to travel New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning to travel on New Year’s Eve or even New Year’s Day the chances of getting in a crash sometime today or tomorrow in the Las Vegas valley are high. An average of one crash every hour on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 is the norm.

And that’s just on highways.

While folks celebrate the New Year in Las Vegas, every State Trooper will be working on our roadways tonight. If you plan on celebrating, please do so responsibly, have a plan for a safe, sober ride home. Report impaired drivers by calling 911 or *NHP. #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/frMuvoIwzi — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 31, 2019

An analysis by AAA Nevada of the most recent highway crash data identifies the five worst stretches of highways in the valley for today and tomorrow:

I-15 from Sahara to the Spaghetti Bowl (38 crashes)

I-15 at Tropicana (14 crashes)

I-215 at Las Vegas Boulevard South (8 crashes)

Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo and the U.S. 95 interchange (6 crashes)

U.S. 95 between Valley View and Decatur (6 crashes)

The crash totals are for six days total (three two-day periods): Dec. 31, 2014-Jan. 1, 2015, Dec. 31, 2015-Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017.

Hey all you mountain bound motorists. Expect major delays today and tomorrow on all mountain routes. BRING THOSE CHAINS. Be patient and ready for the long haul. I’ll say it once-FULL TANK OF GAS! pic.twitter.com/2ptb7rFaSm — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 28, 2019

“In the span of just 144 hours, 143 crashes happened on Las Vegas valley highways between December 31 through January 1st,” according to Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesperson.