Take advantage of incredible NYE fireworks views at the Strat

Vegas NYE
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re just days away from ringing in 2020, and this New Year’s Eve, we’ll be celebrating in style! Alex Backus took a look at one of the best views in the country you could have during the celebrations.

We’ll be watching fireworks from one of the best views in the country: The Stratosphere’s observation deck. The tower is 1,149-feet-tall, making it the tallest building in Nevada and the tallest free-standing observation tower in the U.S.

8 News Now will be on floor 108, where you have a great view of the Las Vegas Strip. There are lots of rides, including a roller coaster and the SkyJump, which lets you jump off the top.

It’s no secret that The Strat is one of the best places to be!

