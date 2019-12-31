Spending #VegasNYE on the Strip? Here’s a list of prohibited items

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City officials are expecting 400,000 people to ring in 2020 in Las Vegas. While they want visitors and locals to have fun, they also want everyone to be safe. Clark County is stressing safety on the Strip, which means there are items people cannot bring.

These prohibited items include:

Glass bottles, containers

Strollers

Coolers

Large bags and backpacks

As with previous years, large vehicles will be used to block off major intersections on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas. Road closures will begin around 5:00 p.m., and the Strip will be closed by 6:30 p.m.

All officials are interested in keeping the public safe so they can enjoy a festive New Year’s Eve.

If you see something that doesn’t look right, please say something and report it to the Southern Nevada Counter-Terrorism Center at (702) 828-7777. 311 is available for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies.

