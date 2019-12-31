Plans for New Year’s Eve ‘America’s Party’ announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Years Eve is just two weeks away but the plans for the fireworks show over the Las Vegas Strip are underway and were officially announced Wednesday.

As in past year, it will feature Fireworks by Grucci launched off the rooftops of seven casinos on the Strip. The hotels are Aria, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, The Strat, Treasure Island and the Venetian.

“This year’s theme we’re incredibly excited about,” said Scott Cooper, Fireworks by Grucci. “The Big 20.”

Cooper said for the first time on the Las Vegas Strip, Grucci will have an exclusive comet etching. The etching will be of the digits in the 10-digit countdown going off the tops of four of the properties. This means all you’ll have to do is look up and see the countdown from fireworks in the sky.

The music mix accompanying the fireworks will be popular hits from 20 years ago.

Entertainment on Fremont Street was also announced, including what will be the unveiling of the $32 million upgrade of the Viva Vision screen.

Tourism officials say Southern Nevada is expecting 333,000 tourists on New Year’s Eve, up 1.5 percent from the previous year. The holiday results in an economic impact of $240 million for the Valley.

Here’s some interesting bits of trivia about the show:

The fireworks show is slightly more than 8 minutes long

It took 50 hours to choreograph

60 pyro-technicians work on the show

It takes four days to load in the equipment

There are 3,000 man hours in total to initiate 10,000 electrical circuits

One of the best places to watch the fireworks show will be on channel 8 with the “Countdown to 2020” which starts at 8 p.m.

You will see New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country including the ball drop in Times Square, fireworks shows from Dallas and Denver and of course the fireworks in Las Vegas.

If you can’t watch on TV, the entire show will be live streamed on www.8newsnow.com.