Nevada Guardsmen to be present on The Strip for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip can expect to see Nevada National Guard soldiers present during the celebration.

Soldiers will be on The Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road and nearby intersections from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. More than 200 guardsmen will be on duty with Metro police units to assist with crowd control.

About 40 Nevada Air Guard Airmen will also be set to assist with potential triage support at University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Nevada Guard Soldiers have been on duty during New Year’s Eve celebrations for more than two decades, and local and state officials stress there is no specific threat to any event or site in southern Nevada.

Governor Steve Sisolak will meet with members of the Nevada National Guard on Thursday at 8 a.m, at 7005 N Hollywood Blvd.