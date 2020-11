This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When they talk about getting lit in Hawaii — they’re talking about the ancient art of fire dancing and this world champion shows how it’s done.

Fire dancing began hundreds of years ago in Polynesia and continues to dazzle anyone who sees it performed.