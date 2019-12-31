Las Vegas hosting 20th fireworks show to mark 2020 New Year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an 8-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled “America’s Party” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 318,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of hotel-casinos to welcome the new year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Fireworks in the skies and stars on stage will mark an annual New Year’s Eve celebration that started two decades ago to draw revelers to the Las Vegas Strip.

“America’s Party” organizers expect 330,000 visitors, and police say they’re prepared for 400,000 during the 2020 event that officials are dubbing “The Big 20.” Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed Tuesday night ahead of a choreographed eight-minute aerial pyrotechnic display at midnight from atop seven casino resorts.

The downtown Fremont Street Experience will debut a $32 million upgrade to a canopy light and sound show above its five-block carnival-like pedestrian midway. It features stages with live bands and DJs.