LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the seconds continue to tick away until we say goodbye and so long to 2023, so too do the moments until the annual Las Vegas New Year’s Eve extravaganza, which concludes with a massive 10-minute firework show launched from hotels across the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Below is a handy guide to finding “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” on a television in your city.

Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Channel 5.1

Watch the live stream at ktla.com San Francisco, CA

KRON

Channel 4.1

Watch the live stream at kron4.com Denver, CO

FOX 31

Channel 31.1

Watch the live stream at kdvr.com Sacramento, CA

FOX 40

Channel 40.1

Watch the live stream at fox40.com Portland, OR

KOIN 6

Channel 6.1

Watch the live stream at koin.com San Diego, CA

FOX 5

Channel 69.1

Watch the live stream at fox5sandiego.com Salt Lake City, UT

CW 30

Channel 30.1

Watch the live stream at abc4.com Las Vegas, NV

KLAS

Channel 8.1

Watch the live stream at 8newsnow.com Albuquerque, NM

FOX New Mexico

Channel 13.2

Watch the live stream at krqe.com Fresno, CA

KSEE 24

Channel 24.1

Watch the live stream at yourcentralvalley.com Honolulu, HI

KHII

Channel 9.1

Watch the live stream at khon2.com Colorado Springs, CO

FOX 21

Channel 21.1

Watch the live stream at fox21news.com Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Channel 17.1

Watch the live stream at kget.com Grand Junction, CO

KGJT

Channel 5.3

Watch the live stream at westernslopenow.com

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT.



