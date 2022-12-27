LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With her double platinum-selling group Danity Kane, Aubrey O’Day carved out her spot on the pop culture stage on MTV’s Making The Band 3 in 2005.

“Since then, I’ve done everything from Broadway to the cover of Playboy to a million TV shows,” O’Day said. “I’ve been on Celebrity Apprentice. I was the youngest cast member and the last female standing.”

She said her family has joked that she was ready to perform since birth.

“It’s a kind of a running joke in my family that they say I came out of the womb with five-inch heels,” said O’Day.

She said her newest album, called “Couple Goals,” is her first step into the genre of rock.

“I’m finding freedom and saying things that are more to the point and I love the music,” she said.

Heading into New Year’s Eve 2023, O’Day said she hopes to be inspired.

“I think at the age that I’m at now I just want to spend New Year’s Eve around people that are inspiring and are aiming to have an incredibly successful year and are putting into motion a plan to be as influential as they can and do as much as they can with what they have,” O’Day said.