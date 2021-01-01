A leap off the STRAT at midnight: A New Year’s Eve opportunity that’s never been done

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s going to be a non-traditional New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

No crazy crowds on the Strip, no mass of humanity on Fremont Street, and no fireworks from the Strip hotels.

Over at the STRAT, they’re ringing in 2021 in a unique way.

A Las Vegas local will make history by taking an 829-foot leap off of Skyjump at the stroke of midnight.

Stephen Thayer, Vice President and General Manager at the STRAT, explains. He says that with no fireworks this year, it opened up an opportunity for something that’s never been done.

At midnight, Ryan Smith will take the leap of a lifetime. He won a contest on Instagram to earn the opportunity.

And with fireworks off the table, the thrill rides atop the tower will also be open.