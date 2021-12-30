220 troops from Nevada National Guard a ‘vital’ part of New Year’s Eve events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, preparations are underway for the big New Year’s Eve party on the Las Vegas Strip.

A few hundred thousand people are expected for the fireworks show.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has called in the Nevada National Guard to help out.

It’s not a new assignment.

Roughly 220 guardsmen and women will ring in the New Year on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown.

They’ll be here mainly for support, beefing up the security presence.

As Las Vegas prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations it’s globally known for, 8 News Now had a look inside a briefing.

The Nevada National Guard reviewing safety protocols at the Speedway Armory:

“We are ambassadors for the State of Nevada for everybody here celebrating.”

Troops will assist Metro police and emergency management as the clock nears midnight.

Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by to greet the troops.

“To have the guard there is absolutely vital,” Sisolak said.

He says crowds will likely be smaller than pre-pandemic years. Still — officials are preparing for a couple hundred thousand people.

Las Vegas is moving forward with 2022 celebrations when other cities are scaling back due to COVID.

“It’s a tough thing to balance the economy and safety and people. We’re trying to keep people as safe as we can and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated and boosted. Same time we need to keep our economy moving and these hotel rooms filled so people can work,” Sisolak said.

It’s been a busy year for the National Guard — now a common sight during the pandemic.

“From the pandemic, to helping with PPE, from helping to wildfires,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry of the Nevada National Guard. “For them, in terms of preparation, this is something they’re doing on a regular basis. it’s just more you’re in a different environment. This is more being in the frontline. Making citizens okay. Watching for any potential threats out there.”

Resorts World is one of the new launching pads for the fireworks show.

The guard is working with Metro police to determine where to post up.

We know out of the 220 troops, about 40 of them will be stationed at UMC and Sunrise Hospital.