The Bolt of Hope program awarded a financial grant to Vanguard Christian Center worth $98,500.
The local ministry received the award on Saturday. Program coordinators say they’ve been in need of funding for their outreach programs.
Those programs including soccer, football, baseball and concerts for youth, all a part of the contributions to their mentor program.
“It’s been fulfilling for me because it’s not just about having sports for kids,” said Dennie Watson, Pastor of the Vanguard Christian Center. “It’s an opportunity to mentor these kids, to know them, and we’ve been here long enough to have a lot of the kids come back and share their stories in how this program impacted them when they were little.”
Vanguard Christian Center receives grant
