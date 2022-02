BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man arrested twice in two days in vehicles that had been reported stolen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four felonies and three misdemeanors.

Bail was set at $1 million for Fabian Rodriguez and his next hearing set for Feb. 14. Prosecutors have filed charges against him including vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, recklessly evading a peace officer and driving in the opposite direction of traffic.