Valley Bible Fellowship presents “The Hidden Things Matter” with Pastor Ron Vietti. VBF welcomes you to join their Sunday service stream online, Sundays at 11am.
Click below to watch VBF’s Sunday service:
As the Broadcast Ministry of Valley Baptist Church, Today's Walk features the teaching and preaching of Dr. Roger Spradlin, co-pastor for over 25 years of Valley Baptist in Bakersfield, California. Our broadcast ministry is not televangelism, it's simply a glimpse into our weekly worship services.