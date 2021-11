BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The process to redraw Kern County districts came down to two options: one designed to empower underrepresented communities to be represented and a second that left things nearly as is; leaving many with concerns for the next decade.

Lori Pesante who forms part of the Equitable Maps Coalition for the Dolores Huerta Foundations calls Tuesday’s decision ‘disheartening’.

“If we want Kern County to thrive, if we want Kern County to not be at the bottom of the list of good things and to be at the top of all bad things then we need new voices,” said Pesante.